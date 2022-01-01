La Toscanas
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
99 Central Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
99 Central Street, Wellesley MA 02482
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market
Bringing people together - the Italian way! Family owned & operated Italian restaurant making all of our food from scratch with care!
Emma’s Macarons
Hand crafted French Macarons!
The Gavel Public House
Come in and enjoy!
Please Choose Thursday or Friday Pickup at the top of the menu!
Passover Menu, Please choose Thursday or Friday pickup from the top of the menu!