Go
Toast

A.O.C

After opening critically acclaimed Lucques in 1998, the duo of 3 time James Beard Award winning chef Suzanne Goin (Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America 2017, Outstanding Chef 2016, Best Chefs in America - California 2006, Best Cookbook - Cooking from a Professional Point of View 2006) and James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year 2018 Caroline Styne embarked on A.O.C., the area’s pioneering wine bar that first paired an indulgent list of wine by the glass with a menu of market-driven small plates.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

8700 W 3rd St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (9957 reviews)

Popular Items

farmer's plate$18.00
roasted vegetables, muhammara & chickpea purée, burrata & wood fire grilled toast
spanish fried chicken$19.00
romesco aïoli & chili-cumin butter
chicories$15.00
lemon, lemon, celery, anchovy, croutons & pecorino
broccoli$13.00
shallot, garlic & chile
grilled sea bream$27.00
grilled sea bream, coconut rice, spicy greens, cashews & kumquat sambal
hanger steak$25.00
charmoula, toasted pepitas & james' arugula
half chicken "ode to zuni"$36.00
roasted half chicken, panzanella, fennel
& green olives
bacon wrapped dates$10.00
bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with parmesan, baked in our wood fire oven
fingerlings$14.00
creme fraiche & chives
cauliflower$13.00
curry & red wine vinegar
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8700 W 3rd St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mad Rebel Health Kitchen

No reviews yet

Vibrant energizing fresh food to help fuel good.

RER

No reviews yet

Kopan Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mamá por Dios

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston