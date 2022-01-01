Go
A & P Bar

Cocktails and Comfort Food... come in or order online and enjoy!

83 Mill Hill Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Crisped Brussel Sprouts$7.00
(v, gf) parmesan +1 prosciutto +2
Flammkuchen - Mushroom$16.00
forest mushroom, caramelized onions,
gruyère
Shepherd's Pie$29.00
Served with braised savoy cabbage. Made according to an ancient English recipe. Not a cottage pie!
A&P Buttermilk Fried Chicken$24.00
our signature fried chicken : house herb flour, mashed potato, cilantro lime slaw, spicy aioli
Manchester Madras$24.00
traditional Anglo-Indian spicy curry: boneless chicken, tomato, aromatic spices, fragrant rice, saag aloo (spinach & pototoes)
Flammkuchen- Prosciutto$16.00
prosciutto, onion, gruyère
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Our signature buttermilk fried chicken, on a brioche bun, cilantro lime slaw, spicy aioli, house pickle & house cut fries (sub salad or mash, add 1)
Blue Salad$16.00
Baby leaf spinach, spiced walnuts, dried cranberry, pickled blackberries, red onion, blue cheese, blackberry port vinaigrette (VG,GF)
Spaghetti aglio, olio e pepperoncino$16.00
Grated parmesan (VG), Add chicken 6, add shrimp 9
Meadow Burger$16.00
100% grass fed 8oz beef burger, Boston lettuce, tomato, whiskey sauce & house cut fries  (sub salad or mash, add 1)
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

83 Mill Hill Road

Woodstock NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

