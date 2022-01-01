Go
A map showing the location of A.P. Smith's Bakery/The Ganzi

A.P. Smith's Bakery/The Ganzi

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7777 NY-30

Paul Smiths, NY 12970

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

7777 NY-30, Paul Smiths NY 12970

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Adirondack Alps Restaurant | Hohmeyer's Lake Clear Lodge

No reviews yet

Our 100-mile culinary focused cuisine with Old World imagination, honoring the timeless practices of slow cooking, vegetable stocks, bone broths, essential oils, and natural herbs and spices.

The Garagery

No reviews yet

Grizle T's

No reviews yet

Whiteface Club & Resort

No reviews yet

HAPPY SPRING!
Full menu offerings from Chef Matt Baldwin. Salads, Burgers, Sandwiches and MORE!
Full BAR available for take out too!

A.P. Smith's Bakery/The Ganzi

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston