Go
Toast

a'Roma Pizza

We Love You to Pizzas !

PIZZA

1123 East State Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (222 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Pick your toppings, Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage Roll$9.00
Made with our signature homemade mild fine ground sausage, sauce, & mozzarella.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1123 East State Blvd

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hop River Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Delivery will be between 4 an 7PM each Friday.

Buffalo Wings & Ribs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bandidos

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Copper Spoon

No reviews yet

Copper Spoon is a contemporary casual restaurant and bar offering fun inventive takes on classic midwest dishes featuring fresh local ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston