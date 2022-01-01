Go
Toast

A seafood MARKET GRILL

Come in and enjoy! Fresh seafood daily from Fulton Fish Market!

SEAFOOD

49 Wheeler Ave

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

*Tuna Burger* - Wasabi Mayo W/Fries$15.00
Tuna burger, 6oz ground tuna patty with garlic, ginger and scallions served with a wasabi mayo, tomato's, mixed greens and French fries.
*Fried Calamari with Marinara Sauce*$15.00
*Fisherman's Bowl*$14.50
Base: White Rice.
Ahi Tuna, Faroe Salmon, Seaweed Salad,
Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Sesame Seeds, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Classic poke sauce.
*Tuna Poke Special*$14.50
Base: White Rice.
Ahi Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Kani Salad, Scallions,
Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Wasabi Aioli Sauce, Shredded Nori, Sesame Seeds.
*Fried Fish Filet Sandwich* - Tartar Sause W/Fries$12.00
Fried Fish Filet Sandwich, batter fried fillet of Wild Caught Alaskan Cod - tartar sauce, tomato's, mixed greens and French fries.
Create Your Own Bowl$14.50
Poké is native Hawaiian cuisine, traditionally made up of diced fresh fish served as an appetizer or main course. Modern twists include shrimp and salmon. Think of Hawaiian style poke bowls as deconstructed sushi with all your favorite proteins, mix-ins, toppings, and crunches with your favorite sauces! A customized bowl, salad or wrap every time!
2 proteins included
*Wild Shrimp Po' Boy Sandwich* - Creole Mayo W/Fries$16.00
Breaded fried shrimp, served with a creole mayo, tomatoes, mixed greens, cole slaw, and a pickle.
Create Your Own Burrito$14.50
2 proteins included. White Rice and Seaweed wrap as a Base.
*Fish & Chips with Tartar sauce*$15.00
Batter fried fillet of Wild Caught Alaskan Cod with French Fries, Tartar sauce, Lemon and Malt Vinegar on the side.
*Teriyaki Salmon Special*$14.50
Base: White Rice.
Teriyaki Salmon, Tomato, Cucumber,
Red Onion, Sesame Seeds with Teriyaki Sauce, Sriracha Aioli.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

49 Wheeler Ave

Pleasantville NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grass Roots Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Taco Project - Tarrytown

No reviews yet

LIve, Love and Eat Tacos!

The Tapp

No reviews yet

Great Drinks. Great Food. Come in and enjoy or Take Away.

Horsefeathers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston