Chinese
Seafood
A Single Pebble Food Truck
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
133 Bank Street
Burlington, VT 05401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
133 Bank Street, Burlington VT 05401
Nearby restaurants
Vermont Pub & Brewery
VPB is Vermont's original craft brewpub and a premier local experience founded by the late, renowned craft-brewing pioneer and author Greg Noonan in 1988. We are the longest running craft brewery in Vermont, serving a full menu and brewing over 80 styles of beer each year thanks to our small 14 barrel brewhouse.
El Cortijo BURLINGTON
Downtown Burlington Location
Honey Road
Eastern Mediterranean Mezze
Pascolo Ristorante
HANDMADE ITALIAN CUISINE ON THE CHURCH STREET MARKETPLACE. KILLER ALL ITALIAN WINE LIST, DELICIOUS HOUSE COCKTAILS.