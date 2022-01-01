Go
Toast

A Slice of the 80's

Stop in and enjoy the great food, friendly staff, and fun décor. Over 80 wing flavor combinations and weekly sub specials. Tons of Specialty pizza options.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

19 Congress St • $$

Avg 4 (418 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Wings$1.25
Blue cheese$0.75
Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza$13.99
Pizza Calzone$7.99
Ranch cup$0.75
Pizza Logs$6.99
Boneless Wings$0.99
Cheese Pizza$12.99
French Fries$2.99
Chicken Tenders$7.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

19 Congress St

Bradford PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bradford Brew Station

No reviews yet

Delicious drinks and friendly atmosphere!
#drinklocal

Sassy's Truck Stop

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Woodside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fox's Pizza Den of Eldred

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston