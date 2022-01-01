A Slice of the 80's
Stop in and enjoy the great food, friendly staff, and fun décor. Over 80 wing flavor combinations and weekly sub specials. Tons of Specialty pizza options.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
19 Congress St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
19 Congress St
Bradford PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bradford Brew Station
Delicious drinks and friendly atmosphere!
#drinklocal
Sassy's Truck Stop
Come on in and enjoy!
Woodside
Come in and enjoy!
Fox's Pizza Den of Eldred
Come in and enjoy!