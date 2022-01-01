A Street Pub

Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli

Smuggler's Deli is what Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro created to survive the pandemic. We transitioned our higher end wine bar into a scratch made deli to be able to adapt with the ever-changing rules.

Smuggler's Deli was a hit and we are so grateful. Once we were allowed to re-open Vinifera, we decided we couldn't just do away with this well-loved lunch spot, so we kept it open.

Now, we are Smuggler's Deli by day (11-2) AND Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro at night (3-10).

We hope you will give both of them a try!

Gift cards work for both restaurants!

