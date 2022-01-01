Go
Toast

A&T Burgers #1

For over 35 years we've been serving Los Angeles with the freshest food in town. Our food is made to order with no heat lamps and no microwaves. We pride ourselves in being the best priced food in town since we first opened in 1983. A quick bite, friendly service, and delicious everything is what we're about!

11318 South Avalon Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pancake Breakfast$6.99
Delicious Pancakes made to order. Please select your meat and enjoy!
Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger Combo$10.98
Veggie Burrito$7.49
Club Sandwich Combo$11.98
SM Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Big Cheese Burger Combo$8.98
SD 4 Sausage$4.79
Classic Breakfast$8.49
SD 2 Bacon$2.79
See full menu

Location

11318 South Avalon Blvd

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Everytable

No reviews yet

Everytable’s mission is to make healthy made from scratch food affordable and accessible to the communities we serve.

A&T Burgers #2

No reviews yet

For over 35 years we've been serving Los Angeles with the freshest food in town. Our food is made to order with no heat lamps and no microwaves. We pride ourselves in being the best priced food in town since we first opened in 1983. A quick bite, friendly service, and delicious everything is what we're about!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.

No reviews yet

Southern inspired bakery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston