A&T Burgers #2

For over 35 years we've been serving Los Angeles with the freshest food in town. Our food is made to order with no heat lamps and no microwaves. We pride ourselves in being the best priced food in town since we first opened in 1983. A quick bite, friendly service, and delicious everything is what we're about!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9401 Avalon Blvd • $

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Dinner (5Piece)$11.99
Patty Melt$6.99
Family Pack$28.99
Pancake Breakfast$6.99
Delicious Pancakes made to order. Please select your meat and enjoy!
Big Stack Pancakes Breakfast$8.99
Pastrami Cheese Burger Combo$11.48
Classic Breakfast$8.49
Big Cheese Burger Combo$8.98
LRG Chili Cheese Fries$8.79
Big Burger Combo$8.48
Location

9401 Avalon Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
