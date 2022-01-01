A Taste of Britain
A Taste of Britain is a cozy cafe and tea room. Full Afternoon Tea is our specialty, and we offer a full menu to satisfy the heartiest appetite or the littlest mouth. Our homemade soups, salads, frittatas and English specialties are sure to please. We also cater!
503 W. Lancaster Ave Ste. 420
Radnor PA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
