A Taste of Britain

A Taste of Britain is a cozy cafe and tea room. Full Afternoon Tea is our specialty, and we offer a full menu to satisfy the heartiest appetite or the littlest mouth. Our homemade soups, salads, frittatas and English specialties are sure to please. We also cater!

503 W. Lancaster Ave Ste. 420

Popular Items

I Love You Berry Much Green Rooibos$15.99
Irn Bru$3.50
500 ml plastic bottle
Fentimans "Pink Ginger" Bottle$3.00
Creamy Caramel$11.99
Raspberry Mint$15.99
Belvoir Raspberry Lemonade$3.00
Fentimans Victorian Lemonade$3.00
Cherry & Rose$11.99
Coconut Almond$11.99
Location

Radnor PA

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Boutique by A Taste of Britain

Spread Bagelry - Wayne

Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant: Wayne

Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar

