A Thai Cafe

We are a small, family owned, local restaurant. We've been in the Kalamazoo area for almost 20years. We love what we do here and are proud to be a part of this great community.
So, come on in let us do the work, while you relax and enjoy a great meal with your family, friends and loved ones.
7089 S Westnedge Ave • $$

Popular Items

Peanut Curry Veggie
Broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, zucchini, green bean, bamboo and baby corn in a peanut curry sauce
Tom Yum$3.00
Thai styled hot and sour soup
Muan Goong$7.00
Chicken and shrimp wrapped in a crispy shell wrap. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Peanut Curry Noodle
Broccoli, zucchini, and green bean in a peanut curry sauce
Pad Thai
Egg, onion, and bean sprout in a sweet, tangy sauce
Fresh Summer Rolls$6.00
Spring mix, carrot, red cabbage and vermicelli noodle wrapped in a clear rice paper wrap and served with summer sauce
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Cream cheese and imitation crab meat wrapped in a wonton dough and fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Spring Rolls$1.75
Seasoned cabbage, noodle and carrot wrapped in a crispy shell wrap.
Masaman
Potato, carrot, bell pepper, onion and peanuts in a yellow, masaman curry sauce
Sesame Chicken$17.99
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Outdoor Seating
7089 S Westnedge Ave

Portage MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
