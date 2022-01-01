A Thai Cafe
We are a small, family owned, local restaurant. We've been in the Kalamazoo area for almost 20years. We love what we do here and are proud to be a part of this great community.
So, come on in let us do the work, while you relax and enjoy a great meal with your family, friends and loved ones.
STAY IN | TAKE OUT | CATER | ORDER ONILINE
7089 S Westnedge Ave • $$
7089 S Westnedge Ave
Portage MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
