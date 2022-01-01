Go
A Toda Madre

Come on in and enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

499 N. Main St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1632 reviews)

Popular Items

Flautas de Pollo$9.00
crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato has, crema, queso fresco, morita-serrano salsa. 2 tacos per order.
Bien Trucha$10.00
carne asada, chorizo, melted chihuahua cheese, roasted tomatillo-serrano salsa
Quiubo$9.50
braised beef, melted chihuahua cheese, pepino relish, scallions, avocado-salsa cruda. 2 tacos per order.
Guacamole Tradicional$11.00
fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips
Frijoles$4.00
refried pinto beans, chipotle, garlic
Pescado$9.00
crispy beer battered tilapia, red cabbage, onion, tomato, lime, chipotle-morita aioli. 2 tacos per order.
Arroz$6.00
white rice, poblano, chihuahua cheese, crema.
Chips$1.50
corn tortilla chips.
Esquites$8.00
grilled corn, epazote-butter, lemon-aioli, queso cotija, chile piquin
Pastor$9.00
ancho-guajillo marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, morita salsa
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

499 N. Main St.

Glen Ellyn IL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:49 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
