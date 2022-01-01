Go
Toast

A Touch of Italy

Your local Italian restaurant, Amazing Pizza and Pasta. We offer Dine-in, take out and delivery

455 E Highland Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sampler Platter$9.99
Onion rings, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and fried mushrooms, Served with marinara sauce
A Touch of Italy Supreme
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, onions, garlic, peppers and olives
Garlic Knots
Covered in butter and garlic served with marinara sauce
Gyro with Fries$10.99
Meat Lovers
Salami, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, bacon and garlic
Caesar Salad$8.49
Fresh romaine with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
Cheese
White
Ricotta, Mozzarella and Garlic
Pepperoni
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and a touch of olive oil
See full menu

Location

455 E Highland Blvd

Inverness FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

220 BBQ

No reviews yet

Barbecue at it's finest. We are a takeout, delivery and carside BBQ restaurant.

The Wicked Pour

No reviews yet

A Self Pour Craft Beer and Wine Tap room where you can Just Beer Yourself!

Crystal River Eagles Aerie 4272 Inc.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Just winging it at Cain’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston