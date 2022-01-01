A-Town Burgers & Brews
Craft Beers and Burgers what else do you want? We have the cravable beers and burgers that you deserve. Are you looking for some ice cream? Well we have 10 flavors to choose from and we're not talking soft serve. We hand dip all 10 flavors. Stop in for a burger and a beer or a thick milkshake with your friends or family and catch a game on one of our 8 tv's.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1975 W State St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1975 W State St
Alliance OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Papa Gyros
Come in and enjoy!
Chives Grill
Come in and enjoy!
UnHitched Brewing
We offer 16 taps of fresh beer, a small rotation of cocktails/wine, and chef driven food menu. Enhance your experience with our Chef's Table dining option.
We invite you to our space, an old bowling alley, where you will find the old lanes repurposed into the taproom table and bar tops. Come ‘UnHitch from the Grind’ in downtown Louisville!
The Whiskey Stop Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!