Go
Toast

A-Town Burgers & Brews

Craft Beers and Burgers what else do you want? We have the cravable beers and burgers that you deserve. Are you looking for some ice cream? Well we have 10 flavors to choose from and we're not talking soft serve. We hand dip all 10 flavors. Stop in for a burger and a beer or a thick milkshake with your friends or family and catch a game on one of our 8 tv's.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1975 W State St • $$

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)

Popular Items

Purple Raider Burger$13.49
Our Custom blend steak burger has brisket, chuck & short rib. The Purple Raider Steak burger is named after the University of Mount Union, a 1/2 lb served on a grilled onion bun topped with our creamy mayonnaise base purple slaw, crisp bacon, and provolone cheese. Served with fresh cut fair fries. You can substitute your side with any of our other sides for additional charge.
Fire House Burger$12.99
Our steak burgers are crafted from a perfect blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib to bring you the crave-able, 1/2 pound burger you deserve. The Fire House comes with pepper jack cheese, green chili relish, tortilla strips, sriracha aioli, served on a pretzel bun and a side of fries. You can substitute your side with any of our other sides for additional charge.
Duke Burger$13.99
Our Custom blend steak burger has brisket, chuck & short rib. The Duke steak burger is inspired by the Marlington School district this steak burger is a 1/2 lb-er served on a grilled potato bun topped with grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions and melted smoked white cheddar cheese with a splash of A-1 sauce. Served with a side of fresh cut fair fries. You can substitute your side with any of our other sides for additional charge.
Charred Tomato Burger$13.49
"Frank's Favorite" Our steak burgers are crafted from a perfect blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib to bring you the crave-able, 1/2 pound burger you deserve. The Charred Tomato Cheddar Burger comes with Arugula, green onions, sharp white cheddar cheese, whole grain mustard, tomato jam, Charred tomato & mayo served on a grilled pretzel bun and a side of fries.
Kids Tenders$5.75
Side Of Sauce$0.50
Looking for additional sauces. select the kind you want
Sliders$11.99
These 2 sliders are just the right size for that appetite THAT SAYS MAYBE A 1/2 LB MIGHT BE TO MUCH. Our custom blend burgers are served on 2 grilled slider buns topped off with crisp lettuce and tomatoes. Fell fee to add additional toppings and sauces of your choice. Served with a side of fresh cut fair fries. You can substitute your side with any of our other sides for additional charge.
Wild West Burger$13.99
Our Custom blend steak burger has brisket, chuck & short rib. The Wild West Steak burger is a 1/2 lb served on a grilled potato bun topped with sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, fried onion ring nestled on a bed of Arugula with melted provolone cheese . Served with a side of fresh cut fair fries. You can substitute your side with any of our other sides for additional charge.
Build Your Own$7.49
Our Custom blend steak burger has brisket, chuck & short rib. The Works burger is a 1/2 lb served on a grilled bun of your choice, topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and red onion. Don't forget to add your sauces and cheese to this favorite. Served with a side of fresh cut fair fries. You can substitute your side with any of our other sides for additional charge.
Buckeye Pretzel Bites$8.99
Created by blending creamy cheddar cheese with spices and an American amber ale. Served with light and airy pretzel bites.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1975 W State St

Alliance OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gyros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chives Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

UnHitched Brewing

No reviews yet

We offer 16 taps of fresh beer, a small rotation of cocktails/wine, and chef driven food menu. Enhance your experience with our Chef's Table dining option.
We invite you to our space, an old bowling alley, where you will find the old lanes repurposed into the taproom table and bar tops. Come ‘UnHitch from the Grind’ in downtown Louisville!

The Whiskey Stop Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston