A Vermont Table

Southern Vermont based Dining & Catering, with a focus on in-house preparations and local & seasonal ingredients

22 High St

Avg 4.9 (41 reviews)

Chipotle Sour Cream$0.75
Black Bean Burrito$8.00
Chori-Pollo$12.00
Limonata de Coco$4.75
Icy blend of fresh squeezed lemon & sweet coconut milk
Chicken Burrito$11.00
Bean & Cheese Empanada$5.00
Spicy Chicken Empanadas$5.00
Chorizo Burrito$10.00
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Hibiscus$2.00
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

22 High St

Brattleboro VT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
