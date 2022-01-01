A Villa Louisa
Located atop scenic Birch Mountain, on the Manchester / Glastonbury / Bolton town lines, 15 minutes from downtown Hartford, sits Connecticut’s premier event and wedding venue, A Villa Louisa
Specializing in Events Since 1890, A Villa Louisa is the perfect setting for all occasions. Available 7 days a week, our social and corporate event venue can accommodate any party or function. At A Villa Louisa, we'll customize any package to your taste and budget! Planning events can be simple and enjoyable with our in-house consultant to assist you with décor, ordering invitations, menu planning, seating arrangements and more.
A Villa Louisa specializes in Wedding Ceremonies and Receptions and also accommodates Rehearsal Dinners, Off Premise Catering, Showers, Anniversary Parties, Birthday Parties, Bar-Bat Mitzvah, Retirement Parties, and Corporate Events, Proms and Holiday Parties.
60 Villa Louisa Rd
Location
Bolton CT
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
