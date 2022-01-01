Go
A Villa Louisa

Located atop scenic Birch Mountain, on the Manchester / Glastonbury / Bolton town lines, 15 minutes from downtown Hartford, sits Connecticut’s premier event and wedding venue, A Villa Louisa
Specializing in Events Since 1890, A Villa Louisa is the perfect setting for all occasions. Available 7 days a week, our social and corporate event venue can accommodate any party or function. At A Villa Louisa, we'll customize any package to your taste and budget! Planning events can be simple and enjoyable with our in-house consultant to assist you with décor, ordering invitations, menu planning, seating arrangements and more.
A Villa Louisa specializes in Wedding Ceremonies and Receptions and also accommodates Rehearsal Dinners, Off Premise Catering, Showers, Anniversary Parties, Birthday Parties, Bar-Bat Mitzvah, Retirement Parties, and Corporate Events, Proms and Holiday Parties.

60 Villa Louisa Rd

Popular Items

Adults$34.95
Adult Brunch$38.95
Adults$26.95
Childern under 10$14.95
Adult Brunch$38.95
Childern under 10$16.95
Childern under 10$16.95
Location

60 Villa Louisa Rd

Bolton CT

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
