A16

A16 is a restaurant and wine bar bringing the delicious and hospitable traditions of lively Campania to San Francisco. The chic, rustic/modernist venue is named after the motorway that transverses the South of Italy. The restaurant features wood oven-fired Neapolitan Pizza and other specialties of Campania.

PIZZA

2355 Chestnut St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)

Popular Items

Arrabbiata$23.00
tomato, pancetta, grana padano, fior di latte, red onion, calabrian chili *** contains pork
Citrus Salad$18.00
blood orange, cara cara, oro blanco, castelvetrano, mint, pistacchio, pickled onion
Maccaronara$25.00
ragu napoletana, basil, ricotta salata
Pepperoni$21.00
tomato, oregano, grana padano, fior di latte, basil *** contains pork
Margherita$19.00
tomato, fior di latte, basil, olive oil
Salsiccia$22.00
fennel sausage, rabe, fior di latte, grana padano, caciocavallo, chili *** contains pork
Arugula Salad$16.00
apple, almond, fried pepper vinaigrette, ricotta salata
Funghi$21.00
wild mushroom, chili, garlic, pecorino, fior di latte,
Burratine$19.00
Imported from Puglia
Served with crostini, olive oil, sea salt
Braised Pork Meatballs$25.00
tomato, basil, grana padano *** contains pork and gluten
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2355 Chestnut St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:40 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:40 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:40 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Neighborhood Map

