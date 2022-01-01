A16
A16 is a restaurant and wine bar bringing the delicious and hospitable traditions of lively Campania to San Francisco. The chic, rustic/modernist venue is named after the motorway that transverses the South of Italy. The restaurant features wood oven-fired Neapolitan Pizza and other specialties of Campania.
PIZZA
2355 Chestnut St. • $$
Location
2355 Chestnut St.
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:40 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:40 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:40 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
