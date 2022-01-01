Go
A16

PIZZA

5356 College Ave. • $$$

Avg 4.2 (2926 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$19.00
Tomato, fior di latte, basil, olive oil
Braised Pork Meatballs$24.00
Bottle & Box$29.00
A bottle of 2018 Crobia Cannonau di Sardegna from Frattoria Cuscusa and a Margherita pizza
Kale Salad$16.00
pomegranate, pumpkin seeds, toasted farro, smoke onion vinaigrette, ricotta salata
Escarole$17.00
mixed chicories, lemon, olive oil, sea salt, grana padano
Vesuvio$21.00
Tomato, soppressata, garlic, smoked mozzarella, chili
Salsiccia$21.00
Fennel sausage, spring onions, fior di latte, grana padano, chili
Arugula Salad$8.00
fennel, lemon, grana
Bianca$18.00
fior di latte, basil, castelvetrano olive, caciocavallo, chili, garlic
Funghi$20.00
wild mushroom, pecorino, fior di latte, garlic, chili, oregano
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5356 College Ave.

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
