A16
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
5356 College Ave. • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5356 College Ave.
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ben 'n Nick's
Oakland’s Best Tavern
Rockridge Cafe
With over 3 million customers served, the Rockridge Cafe is a neighborhood joint serving breakfast and lunch to Oakland and the greater Bay Area since 1973.
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
Traditional Flavor. Modern Elegance.
Belotti in the form of take out :)
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland
Come in and enjoy!