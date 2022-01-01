Go
A3 Pizza

Pizza • Pasta • Parm and more......

65 Summer St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House$10.50
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion
Vinaigrette or Creamy Italian ( Cir. 1966)
Margherita$19.95
Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Aged Mozz, Basil, Romano, Oregano
Meatballs (3)$12.00
Fresh Pork + Beef, Tomato Sauce, Topped with Ricotta
Caesar$13.00
Little Gem, Ceasar Dressing, Parm, Garlic Crouton.
1 Topping Red$20.45
Create Your Own Masterpiece.
1 Topping, Tomato Pizza
Garlic Bread$7.50
Toasted Fresh Baguette, Garlic Butter, Parsley, Parm.
2 Toppings Red$21.20
Create Your Own Masterpiece.
2 Toppings, Tomato Pizza.
Arrabbiatta "Angry Pizza"$20.50
Tomato, Mozz, Ezzo Pepperoni, Hot Honey, Calabrian Chili, Romano, Oregano
Chicken Parm$19.95
Tomato, Mozz, Parm
Red Pizza$16.95
Tomato Sauce, Aged Mozz, Oregano, Romano,
Location

65 Summer St

Kingston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
