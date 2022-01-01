Go
Toast

Chef Chipper at AAA Catering

Pickup party trays now available!

211 West Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CLASSIC BAKED ZITI$75.00
Al dente Pasta, Marinara, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese
1DOZ. CRANBERRY ROLLS$8.50
1DOZ. PLAIN ROLLS$8.50
SEASONAL FRUIT
ITALIAN CUTLET
Home Style, Fresh Parsley and Lemon
STUFFED SHELLS$80.00
Ricotta, Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheeses, Fresh Herbs
BOTTLED WATER$1.00
VEGETABLE CRUDITE
MARSALA
Baby Bella and Portobello Mushrooms, Pan Gravy
PARMESAN
Hand Breaded, Fried Golden, Extra Cheesy
See full menu

Location

211 West Main Street

Lansdale PA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stove and Tap - Lansdale

No reviews yet

At Stove & Tap, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great restaurant. Our food menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality.

Round Guys Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wister's Barbecue

No reviews yet

Crafted with Smoke and Spice

Well Crafted Beer Co

No reviews yet

Now offering take out beer, food, and merch! Please bring your ID to pick up.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston