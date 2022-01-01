Go
Aalia's Coffee

We serve coffee, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and more in a trendy and comfortable atmosphere.

16 Kennebec Avenue

Popular Items

Acai Bowl$11.00
served with granola
additional toppings below
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast$4.00
served with homemade jam
Lemon Potatoes$7.00
fried potatoes, butter, garlic, lemon, herbs
Egg sandwich$8.00
scrambled eggs, american cheese, chive, and hash browns served on a warn croissant
Fried Eggplant & Mozzarella Sandwich$14.00
marinated red onion, tomato, balsamic reduction, served on a baguette
Open Water$3.00
Location

Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
