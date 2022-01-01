Go
Toast

Aarons Pizza

first and only delivery in our area!

16195 Texas Hwy 16

No reviews yet

Popular Items

extra ranch$0.50
extra large$13.99
18 inches
Chef
chef salad is a one of aarons pizza favorite it includes egg, shredded carrots, spinach, tomato, cucumber, lettuce this is a huge salad and oh so delicous
Large$11.99
16 inches
Cheese Sticks$5.99
battered cheese fried golden brown served with marinara sauce
Buffalo
original franks buffalo sauce
Cheese Bread$6.99
garlic and melted cheese on our original dough
Medium$9.99
14 inches
boneless wing$10.99
battered chicken fried and dipped in your favorite sauce
Chili Cheese Fries$5.00
See full menu

Location

16195 Texas Hwy 16

Poteet TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urban Bricks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar

No reviews yet

A Restaurant with History Worth Sharing!
Our journey started in 1972 when Bob and Vida Condra purchased the renowned Bob Jones “Truck Stop”. There short after their daughter and Son-in-Law (Bobbie & Santos Padilla) took over the restaurant later moving down the street on South Flores in 1986 now known as Bobbie’s Cafe. It’s here on South Flores where we have become a San Antonio southside favorite. After many years serving San Antonio Bobbie retired handing down the restaurant to her son and daughter-in-law (Randy & Nancy Ferris). After many years of success their son, Greg Ferris and his wife, Ana, now are continuing to bring the most outstanding homestyle meals to San Antonio.

Tjs Hamburgers

No reviews yet

We appreciate your business!
Looking forward to seeing you again soon!

Smashin Crab

No reviews yet

We will be accepting online orders between 4-8 PM (CST).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston