Aarons Pizza
first and only delivery in our area!
16195 Texas Hwy 16
Popular Items
Location
16195 Texas Hwy 16
Poteet TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Urban Bricks
Come in and enjoy!
Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar
A Restaurant with History Worth Sharing!
Our journey started in 1972 when Bob and Vida Condra purchased the renowned Bob Jones “Truck Stop”. There short after their daughter and Son-in-Law (Bobbie & Santos Padilla) took over the restaurant later moving down the street on South Flores in 1986 now known as Bobbie’s Cafe. It’s here on South Flores where we have become a San Antonio southside favorite. After many years serving San Antonio Bobbie retired handing down the restaurant to her son and daughter-in-law (Randy & Nancy Ferris). After many years of success their son, Greg Ferris and his wife, Ana, now are continuing to bring the most outstanding homestyle meals to San Antonio.
Tjs Hamburgers
We appreciate your business!
Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
Smashin Crab
We will be accepting online orders between 4-8 PM (CST).