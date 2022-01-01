Go
Toast

Aba Austin

Online Ordering is Available Monday-Friday beginning at 4:00PM and Saturday & Sunday beginning at 11:00am.

1011 S Congress Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken$16.95
yogurt marinade, sweet peppers, zhoug (Gluten Free)
Brussels Sprouts$13.95
crispy shallot, pumpkin seed, sherry glaze (Gluten Free) (Vegan) (Vegetarian)
Crispy Potatoes$10.95
mizithra, rosemary, scallion crema (Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
Smoky Garlic Hummus$13.95
ceci, aleppo & ufra peppers, preserved lemon.(Vegetarian)
Green Falafel$12.95
avocado tzatziki, garlic tahini, jalapeno (Gluten Free) (Vegan)
Whipped Feta$13.95
crushed pistachio, aleppo, olive oil, lemon zest. (Vegetarian)
Village Salad$14.95
kalamata olive, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, greek vinaigrette (Vegetarian)
Classic Hummus$12.95
paprika, olive oil, vegetable crudite(Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
$TO GO Bread$2.50
Lamb & Beef Kefta$17.95
lemon, olive oil, tzatziki (Gluten Free)
See full menu

Location

1011 S Congress Ave

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Brother

No reviews yet

Opening soon!

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

No reviews yet

Lucky Robot is the first sustainable sushi restaurant in Texas and is partnered with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Program and James Beard Foundation’s Smart Catch Program.
We are a sushi restaurant and modern Japanese kitchen responsibly sourcing fish and seafood from around the world.
Lucky Robot's sake list is carefully curated by one of the few sake sommelier in Texas.

June's All Day

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Neighborhood Sushi

No reviews yet

Located on Austin’s vibrant South Congress Avenue, Neighborhood Sushi serves high quality sushi and Japanese-inspired dishes in a casual and beautiful setting. Lunch 12 - 3:30 Tuesday - Sunday. Dinner available every day from 4:30pm - 10:00pm. Happy hour and-a-half will offer food and beverage specials weekdays 4:30-6pm throughout the entire restaurant.
Our front door is on the neighborhood facing side, in the Annie Street parking lot. Look for a black-stained door with a white and wood light-box sign. Our host will be waiting inside to welcome you! ADA accessible entry through the Sake Garden on the Congress sidewalk.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston