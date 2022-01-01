Aba Austin

Neighborhood Sushi

Located on Austin’s vibrant South Congress Avenue, Neighborhood Sushi serves high quality sushi and Japanese-inspired dishes in a casual and beautiful setting. Lunch 12 - 3:30 Tuesday - Sunday. Dinner available every day from 4:30pm - 10:00pm. Happy hour and-a-half will offer food and beverage specials weekdays 4:30-6pm throughout the entire restaurant.

Our front door is on the neighborhood facing side, in the Annie Street parking lot. Look for a black-stained door with a white and wood light-box sign. Our host will be waiting inside to welcome you! ADA accessible entry through the Sake Garden on the Congress sidewalk.

