Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Modern Telavivian Kitchen

864 COMMERCE ST.

Popular Items

SUMAC CHICKEN SHASHLIK$25.00
chicken, fire-baked laffa, hummus, shuk salad, pickled cabbage, fresh herbs, tahini
JERUSALEM BAGEL SIDE$4.00
FATTOUSH$16.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, radish, sweet pepper, crunchy pita, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
TAHINI HUMMUS$18.00
aleppo pepper, herbs, olive oil
FALAFEL PITA SANDWICH$16.00
shuk salad, hummus, tahini, pickled cabbage, sprouts
BABAGANOUSH - MARKET STYLE$12.00
coriander, olive oil, citrus, smoked sea salt • 0.5 lb serves 2-3 // 1 lb serves 4-6
ISRAELI CRUNCHY KALE$16.00
shredded kale & romaine, crumbled feta, pistachio, crunchy pita, green tahini
FALAFEL - MARKET STYLE$16.00
10 pieces
FIRE BAKED PITAS$4.00
CHICKEN BOWL$22.00
chicken shashlik, israeli couscous, hummus, israeli salad, abba's pickles, tahini, green tahini dressing
Location

864 COMMERCE ST.

MIAMI BEACH FL

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 12:00 pm
