Abbey Burger Harford County HDG

Come in and enjoy!

226 N Washington St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab Tots$13.00
Harry’s Bistro Burger$13.00
Angus beef burger, sunny side up egg, applewood bacon, cheddar on an English muffin
Mac N Cheese$8.00
Baltimore Burger$16.00
Angus beef burger, crab dip, applewood bacon, cheddar on a classic bun
BYO
Southwest Bison Burger$15.00
Bison burger, jalapeños, salsa, avocado, pepper jack, spicy creme fraiche, classic bun
Kid's Slider & Fries$7.00
Fried Pickles$8.00
Cherrywood Smoked Angus$14.00
Applewood bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onions, jalapeños, classic bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
Location

226 N Washington St

Havre de Grace MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

