Go
Toast

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

Come in and enjoy!!

HAMBURGERS

1604 Kelly Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)

Popular Items

Baltimore Burger$16.00
Angus beef burger, crab dip, applewood bacon, cheddar on a classic bun
Harry’s Bistro Burger$13.00
Angus beef burger, sunny side up egg, applewood bacon, cheddar on an English muffin
Chicken Tenders (4) and Fries$10.00
Cherrywood Smoked Angus$14.00
Applewood bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onions, jalapeños, classic bun
Kid's Slider & Fries$8.50
Fries$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Iceberg “Wedge” Salad$9.00
Bacon, crispy shallots, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
BYO
Abbey Wings$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1604 Kelly Ave

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bonjour Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Mt. Washington Tavern

No reviews yet

FANTASTIC FOOD. AWARD-WINNING WINES. STELLAR SERVICE. A MEMORABLE MENU.
ALL SINCE 1979.

The Corner Pantry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Village Square Cafe

No reviews yet

A casual eatery and neighborhood gathering spot serving fresh, simple fare in a warm & inviting setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston