Go
Toast

Abbey Lane

Come and enjoy!

445 Industrial Ln

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Home Fries$0.69
Small Chips$0.92
Side Bacon$1.38
2-Egg Omelet with Meat & Cheese$2.98
Single Egg$0.69
Salad Bar$0.28
Bagel Upgrade Breakfast Sandwich$0.46
Cheese Personal Pizza$4.95
English Muffin Meat Egg & Cheese$2.98
1/4 Pound Hamburger$3.21
Abbey Lane Burgers are 1/4 Pound of Vermont Produced Beef and are cooked to order. Burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on a Toasted Bun. You can customize your Burger with Cheese, Bacon and additional Vegetable choices at an additional cost.
See full menu

Location

445 Industrial Ln

Berlin VT

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Three Penny Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Mad Taco

No reviews yet

Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-225-6038 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.

Positive Pie Montpelier

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Skinny Pancake

No reviews yet

Love local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston