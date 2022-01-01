Abbey Lane
Come and enjoy!
445 Industrial Ln
Popular Items
Location
445 Industrial Ln
Berlin VT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Three Penny Taproom
Come in and enjoy!
The Mad Taco
Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-225-6038 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.
Positive Pie Montpelier
Come in and enjoy!
The Skinny Pancake
Love local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.