Go
Toast
  • /
  • Apex
  • /
  • Abbey on the Road

Abbey on the Road

World Famous Burgers brought to you! Find your favorite Abbey Road Tavern & Grill menu items traveling all over NC!

1700 Center Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1700 Center Street

Apex NC

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Abbey Road Tavern Apex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Sergio's Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza restaurant

TapStation

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom

No reviews yet

With dishes made from scratch, careful attention to details, and focus on southern hospitality, we hope you find Scratch Kitchen and Taproom to be the place to enjoy a great meal with your friends and family. Scratch Kitchen and Taproom aims to contribute to the “Peak of Good Living” by providing a fun place to work for our staff, being a positive addition to the community, and by becoming your go-to place for a great meal. We cannot wait to prove it’s better from scratch!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston