  Abbey Road Tavern Apex

Abbey Road Tavern Apex



1700 Center Street

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro$10.49
with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita
Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
sirloin steak with grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers and queso cheese on a hoagie roll
Burning down the house$13.99
Fried jalapenos, cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese & chipotle aioli
The Egg Man$13.99
Bacon, fried egg & Vermont white cheddar cheese
Kids Cheeseburger$5.99
Ringo$13.99
Grilled Mushrooms, grilled onions, American & Swiss Cheeses
Boneless Wings$9.49
Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch
Basic$12.49
plain hand-pattied Certified Angus Beef cooked to order- no fixin's!
George$13.99
Crispy bacon & American cheese
Jumbo Wings
Fried to perfection or dry rubbed with our signature house seasoning, roasted and grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch.
Location

1700 Center Street

Apex NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
