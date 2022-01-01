Go
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

From our WORLD FAMOUS Beatle Burgers to our longtime Abbey Favorites - we've got something for everybody to enjoy made from scratch in our kitchen! We are a neighborhood rock n roll bar with open mic nights, live music, showcase performers & music bingo! True to our roots with a no-bull attitude and casual politically incorrect fun our locally owned business is refreshingly authentic with American fare that has been a staple of Cary for over a quarter of a century!

1195 W Chatham st

Popular Items

Extra Ranch$0.50
George$13.99
Crispy bacon & American cheese
Burning down the house$13.99
Fried jalapenos, cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese & chipotle aioli
Ringo$13.99
Grilled Mushrooms, grilled onions, American & Swiss Cheeses
Basic$12.49
plain hand-pattied Certified Angus Beef cooked to order- no fixin's!
Boneless Wings$9.49
Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch
The Egg Man$13.99
Bacon, fried egg & Vermont white cheddar cheese
Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
sirloin steak with grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers and queso cheese on a hoagie roll
Extra Ranch$0.50
Jumbo Wings
Fried to perfection or dry rubbed with our signature house seasoning, roasted and grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce, celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch.
Location

1195 W Chatham st

cary NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
