Abbott's on Broad Creek

Big Time Taste. Small Town Nice.
Welcome to Abbott's on Broad Creek where we take pride in serving fresh, innovative American cuisine sourcing much of what we serve from local farms. Located in the heart of downtown Laurel, DE. Abbott's on Broad Creek is the perfect spot to enjoy lunch, dinner or just a refreshing cocktail & appetizer during our daily Happy Hour. Also specializing in both on & off site catering.
Gather at the grill!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

111 Delaware Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Meatloaf$17.00
Roasted Garlic Mashed, Brussels, Down Home Gravy
Blackened Salmon Tacos$11.00
Salsa Fresca, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Aioli
The Big Sussex$14.00
Fried Oysters, Scoop of Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Sesame Nicky Roll
Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
Lean Ground Chuck, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Loaded Nachos (GF)$16.00
Chicken, Pulled Pork, Brisket, Roasted Corn, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli, Pickled Shallots
Grilled Canadian Salmon$23.00
Sweet Corn Succotash, Asparagus, Tomato Jam
Classic Caesar Salad$8.00
Traditional Caesar Dressing, Fried Capers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Hand Cut Fries
Crab & Corn Chowder$8.00
Bacon, Onion, Potato
Abbott's Chicken Wings$15.00
Traditional, Old Bay or BBQ
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

111 Delaware Ave

Laurel DE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

