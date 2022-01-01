Go
Nash Bar & Stage

Bringing a little bit of Nashville to Boston! Chef Jason Santos' newest restaurant opening December 2021!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

253 Tremont St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2174 reviews)

Popular Items

TENDERS$16.00
POTATO WEDGES$6.00
TENDERS$15.00
CHICKEN SKIN B.L.T.$13.00
BURNT END FRIES$14.00
WINGS$14.00
FRIED SHRIMP$13.00
CREAMY COLESLAW$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

253 Tremont St

Boston MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

