Abby Park

Abby Park offers American cuisine with a modern and creative twist.

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

550 Adams Street • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$12.00
asiago croutons, parmigiano-reggiano
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
seasoned chicken breast, shredded pepperjack cheese, diced red peppers, scallions, salsa, sour cream
Abby Park Burger$15.00
lettuce, tomato, onion
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
Skinny Salmon$27.00
pistachio crusted salmon, organic brown rice, asparagus, goji vinaigrette
Greek Salad$13.00
cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, grilled feta, greek dressing
Chicken Picatta$25.00
parmesan risotto, asparagus, lemon caper butter sauce
Cheese Pan Pizza$10.00
pub style 10" Cheese pan pizza
Side Fries$6.00
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

550 Adams Street

Milton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

