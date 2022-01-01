Go
ABC EATS FOOD HALL

2222 Jackson Avenue

Popular Items

KFC on Bao 炸鸡包(1pc)$3.50
Pad Thai 泰式炒面$10.95
Famous Thai's stir fried rice noodles, scallion, bean sprouts, dried tofu, ground peanuts and egg
Yaki Soba 日式炒面$10.95
Pan fried soba with mixed vegetables
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁$14.25
Stir fried with celery, peanuts, dried chili pepper, scallion, and peppercorn
BYOB
White Rice 白饭$2.00
California Roll$6.00
Tonkotsu Ramen 豚骨拉面$14.95
Pork based soup, menma, kikurage, naruto, pork belly, negi, seaweed, half seasoned egg
Pork Soup Dumpling 小笼汤包 (4 pcs)$6.95
Build-your-own Mala Dry Hot Pot Rice-not-included choose at least 5 ingredients to start
Location

Long Island City NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
