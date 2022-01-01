Abettor Brewing Company
Our second location and primary production facility.
128 N. HIGHLAND STREET
Location
128 N. HIGHLAND STREET
WINCHESTER KY
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wildcat Willy's Distillery
Come in and enjoy!
Abettor Brewing Company
Abettor Brewing Company is Winchester, Kentucky’s first brewery. Launched in April 2019, the brewery specializes in a variety of beers utilizing local ingredients and hops from Clark County.
The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour
Come in and enjoy good food, cold beer, and delicious drinks!
Loma's at The Opera House
Come in and enjoy!