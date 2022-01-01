Aberdeen restaurants you'll love
TB3 Bar and Grill
705 S Philadelphia Blvd, Aberdeen
Popular items
TACOS
Your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp served with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese on 3 soft flour tortillas
QUESADILLA
$11.00
Grilled 12 inch quesadilla filled with mixed cheeses, onions, and peppers. Your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp
BONE IN WINGS 10 CT
$14.50
One pound of wings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauces: Sriracha, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Sweet Thai Chili, Hot, Mild, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo Garlic. (We are unable to accommodate "all flat orders, sorry for the inconvenience)
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
The Olive Tree - Aberdeen
1005 Beards Hill Rd, Aberdeen
Popular items
Lasagna
$15.99
Maryland Crabcake
$36.95
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
$17.99
Alina’s Asian Cuisine
310 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen
Popular items
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN (DINNER)
$9.25
California Roll
$4.95
EGG ROLL (1)
$1.50
The All American Steakhouse
3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen
Popular items
*Cheeseburger
$12.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with Cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree
$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
*14oz New York
$28.00
As bold and full of flavor as the city itself.