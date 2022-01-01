Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Aberdeen

Aberdeen restaurants
Aberdeen restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

TB3 Bar and Grill image

 

TB3 Bar and Grill

705 S Philadelphia Blvd, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, and Bleu Cheese dressing
More about TB3 Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
More about The All American Steakhouse

