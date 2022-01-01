Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Aberdeen

Aberdeen restaurants
Aberdeen restaurants that serve chicken salad

TB3 Bar and Grill image

 

TB3 Bar and Grill

705 S Philadelphia Blvd, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
FIESTA CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
More about TB3 Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
*Monterey Chicken Salad$17.00
Golden-fried, house battered chicken served over romaine with fresh avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, crisp tortilla strips, sun dried cranberries, and buttermilk herb dressing, topped with spicy pecans.
*Chicken Salad$17.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled chicken breast.
More about The All American Steakhouse

