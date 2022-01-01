Chicken sandwiches in Aberdeen
Aberdeen restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about TB3 Bar and Grill
TB3 Bar and Grill
705 S Philadelphia Blvd, Aberdeen
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, and Bleu Cheese dressing
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen
|*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
|*PP Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
|*BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries