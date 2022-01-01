Fajitas in Aberdeen
Aberdeen restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Super Chicken Rico - Aberdeen
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Super Chicken Rico - Aberdeen
690 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen
|STEAK FAJITA
|$15.99
tender steak with peppers and onions served with two sides
More about The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen
The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen
3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen
|*Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled Shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|*Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|*Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.