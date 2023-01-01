Grilled chicken salad in Aberdeen
Aberdeen restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about TB3 Bar and Grill
TB3 Bar and Grill
705 S Philadelphia Blvd, Aberdeen
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD GRILLED
|$16.00
More about The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen
The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen
3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen
|Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.