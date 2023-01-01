Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Aberdeen

Aberdeen restaurants
Toast

Aberdeen restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

TB3 Bar and Grill image

 

TB3 Bar and Grill

705 S Philadelphia Blvd, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD GRILLED$16.00
More about TB3 Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen

3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen

