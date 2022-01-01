Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Aberdeen

Aberdeen restaurants
Aberdeen restaurants that serve salmon

TB3 Bar and Grill image

 

TB3 Bar and Grill

705 S Philadelphia Blvd, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLACKENED SALMON$22.00
A fresh 8oz salmon portion pan seared with blackened spices giving it a spicy flavor
More about TB3 Bar and Grill
The Olive Tree - Aberdeen image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

The Olive Tree - Aberdeen

1005 Beards Hill Rd, Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (2462 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Salmon$23.50
More about The Olive Tree - Aberdeen
Alina’s Asian Cuisine image

 

Alina’s Asian Cuisine

310 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Roll$5.50
Salmon Nigiri$5.00
Smoked Salmon$5.95
More about Alina’s Asian Cuisine
*Salmon Salad image

 

The All American Steakhouse

3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Salmon Salad$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
*Salmon Dinner$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
*Teriyaki Salmon Dinner$23.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning, then topped with teriyaki sauce and a grilled pineapple slice.
More about The All American Steakhouse

