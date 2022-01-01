Salmon in Aberdeen
Aberdeen restaurants that serve salmon
TB3 Bar and Grill
705 S Philadelphia Blvd, Aberdeen
|BLACKENED SALMON
|$22.00
A fresh 8oz salmon portion pan seared with blackened spices giving it a spicy flavor
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
The Olive Tree - Aberdeen
1005 Beards Hill Rd, Aberdeen
|Cajun Salmon
|$23.50
Alina’s Asian Cuisine
310 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$5.50
|Salmon Nigiri
|$5.00
|Smoked Salmon
|$5.95
The All American Steakhouse
3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen
|*Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
|*Salmon Dinner
|$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
|*Teriyaki Salmon Dinner
|$23.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning, then topped with teriyaki sauce and a grilled pineapple slice.