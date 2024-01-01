Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Aberdeen
/
Aberdeen
/
Scallops
Aberdeen restaurants that serve scallops
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
The Olive Tree
1005 Beards Hill Rd, Aberdeen
Avg 4.5
(2462 reviews)
Carmelized Scallops
$28.95
More about The Olive Tree
Alina’s Asian Cuisine
310 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen
No reviews yet
PRAWN & SCALLOPS IN GARLIC SAUCE
$13.99
More about Alina’s Asian Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Aberdeen
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
Cake
Pretzels
Mozzarella Sticks
Mussels
Wontons
Salmon
More near Aberdeen to explore
Bel Air
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Fallston
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
Abingdon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
North East
No reviews yet
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(133 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(949 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1293 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(538 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(227 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston