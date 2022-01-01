Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Aberdeen

Aberdeen restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Super Chicken Rico image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Super Chicken Rico - Aberdeen

690 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK FAJITA$15.99
tender steak with peppers and onions served with two sides
More about Super Chicken Rico - Aberdeen
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen

3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Steak & Chicken Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Steak Fajitas$19.00
Plentiful portion of grilled steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen

