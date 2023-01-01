Go
Banner picView gallery

Aberdeen smoothie shop - 3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217

Saint Johns, FL 32259

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217, Saint Johns FL 32259

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tikka Bowls and Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
155 Fountains Way suite #4 Jacksonville, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
orange starNo Reviews
175 Fountains Way Building 7 St. Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
Sweet Cravings By Shar
orange starNo Reviews
155 Fountains Way, Suite #3 Saint Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
Tiger House
orange starNo Reviews
155 Fountains Way Building 9 St. Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q Fruit Cove -
orange starNo Reviews
100 Bartram Oaks Walk Fruit Cove, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70014 St Johns, FL
orange starNo Reviews
60 Shops Blvd St Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Saint Johns

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Aberdeen smoothie shop - 3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy # 217

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston