Abettor Brewing Company is Winchester, Kentucky’s first brewery. Launched in April 2019, the brewery specializes in a variety of beers utilizing local ingredients and hops from Clark County.

301 W Lexington Ave

Soft Shell Jacket (Pre-order)
You may have seen some of our staff rocking these bad boys since last Christmas. We have had lots of interest and decided to open them up for pre-order!
Sports
Live Music
Outdoor Seating

301 W Lexington Ave

Winchester KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
