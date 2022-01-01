Abhi Eatery and Bar
Asian Fusion restaurant owned and operated by Nepalese chef Abhi Sainju.
2721 Cahaba Rd.
Popular Items
Location
Birmingham AL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
