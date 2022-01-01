Go
Toast

Abhi Eatery and Bar

Asian Fusion restaurant owned and operated by Nepalese chef Abhi Sainju.

2721 Cahaba Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Momo (Pork)$10.00
House made steamed Nepalese dumplings in an Alabama tomato vinaigrette
Wham Bam Birmingham Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura , avocado , cucumber topped with seared salmon , wasabi aioli and eel sauce .
Edamame$9.00
Grilled with himalayan pink salt .
Momos (Turkey)$10.00
House made steamed Nepalese dumplings in an Alabama tomato vinaigrette
Fire Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna , avocado , cucumber topped with fresh tuna , avocado, abhi aioli & sriracha
Tempura Fried Green Beans$9.00
With Togorashi sauce
Sexy Lady Roll$15.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with crab , tempura , abhi aioli and eel sauce
Magic City Roll$15.00
Tempura, cream cheese , massage , spicy tuna , avocado , jalapeño , sriracha and eel sauce .
Diplomat Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura ,cucumber , spicy tuna ,smoked salmon topped with tuna, salmon, avocado ,wasabi aioli and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Seasoned tuna , avocado and cucumber with abhi aioli
See full menu

Location

2721 Cahaba Rd.

Birmingham AL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Watkins Branch

No reviews yet

Chef driven plates in a lounge atmosphere

Carrigan's Public House

No reviews yet

Food. Cocktails. Beer.

Daniel George

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

brick & tin

No reviews yet

At brick & tin, we strive to serve the freshest produce and humanely raised meats. We source local, seasonally available produce whenever we can. We care about where our products come from and we hope you enjoy everything as much as we enjoy making it.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston