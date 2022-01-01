Go
Toast

Abhi Eatery and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crunchy Shrimp Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with masago & eel sauce
Momos$10.00
House made Nepalese style dumplings steamed with ground turkey in a Alabama tomato vinaigrette sauce
Tempura Fried Green Beans$9.00
Served with togarashi sauce
Edamame$8.00
Sprinkled with Himalayan pink salt.
Abhi's Beer Battered Roll$16.00
Tuna, cream cheese, smoked salmon, beer batter, abhi aioli, sriracha, eel sauce
Coconut Curry Soup$5.00
Scallions
Diplomat Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, smoke salmon topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, wasabi aioli, & eel sauce
Wham Bam Birmingham Roll$15.00
Cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, & wasabi aioli
Fire Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna topped with tuna, abhi aioli, &sriracha
Sexy Lady Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with crab, abhi aioli & eel sauce
See full menu

Location

300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104

Birmingham AL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Fig Tree Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0181

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Cookie Fix

No reviews yet

Welcome to Cookie Fix! We are excited to make your event sweet!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston